El BOE publica el decreto que permite usar el superávit de 2018

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado el real decreto ley que permite a los ayuntamientos y a las comunidades autónomas destinar el superávit presupuestario de 2018 a inversiones financieramente sostenibles en 2019.
La Ley de Estabilidad contempla que el saldo positivo de las administraciones sea destinado a amortizar deuda, pero permite la excepción, mediante la aprobación de un real decreto ley, para destinar parte del superávit a las inversiones financieramente sostenibles, herramienta que ya ha sido utilizada en años anteriores con el mismo fin.
En marzo del año pasado, antes de que en mayo se aprobaran los presupuestos de 2018, el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy también aprobó un real decreto para permitir este tipo de reinversiones, unos 5.000 millones.
La norma aprobada por el Consejo de Ministros este viernes también contempla que las entidades locales y las comunidades autónomas puedan disponer de más tiempo para desarrollar estas inversiones.
En concreto, permitirá que la ejecución aprobada en 2019 pueda terminar de ejecutarse en 2020. Ayer, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, explicó que este trámite era necesario ante la imposibilidad de aprobar los presupuestos generales del Estado para este año, que hubieran permitido actualizar la cantidad, en vez de prorrogar la de 2018, como se ha hecho.
