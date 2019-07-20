El BOE publica la multa de 1,4 millones a Deloitte por la auditoría a Abengoa

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este sábado la multa de casi 1,5 millones de euros impuesta por el Instituto de Contabilidad y Auditoría de Cuentas (ICAC) a Deloitte por infracciones graves en los trabajos de auditoría de las cuentas de Abengoa de 2014.
En total, el ICAC impone una multa de 1.475.833,63 euros a la empresa y de 8.700 euros al socio responsable de ese trabajo.
Además, las sanciones llevan aparejadas la prohibición de que tanto Deloitte como el auditor realicen la auditoría de cuentas a la empresa en los tres primeros ejercicios posteriores a la fecha en la que la sanción sea firme en la vía administrativa.
La multa, que ya ha sido recurrida ante la Audiencia Nacional, hace alusión a la falta de soporte documental de las conclusiones alcanzadas por la auditora en las áreas de deuda financiera e ingresos de la actividad de ingeniería y construcción de Abengoa.
El organismo abrió el expediente sancionador en febrero de 2017, un día antes de que prescribiera el plazo de la presunta infracción; un año más tarde impuso la correspondiente sanción, la cual fue recurrida sin éxito ante Economía.
La sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional rechazó el pasado febrero suspender la multa de forma cautelar. En ese auto, consultado por Efe, los magistrados desestimaron la petición de la auditora al no quedar acreditado que la sanción "pudiera causarle perjuicios de difícil o imposible reparación".
Además, defendieron que se publicara en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) sin perjuicio de que, de resultar una sentencia favorable para Deloitte en los próximos meses, "se inserten nuevas publicaciones que contengan el fallo definitivo".
