Calviño insinúa que no irá en las listas del PSOE por Galicia y se vuelve a Bruselas

La ministra de Economía afirma que no cree que ir en una candidatura sea el sitio donde más puede aportar

La ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño - EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ya tiene su primer “no” en su Gobierno para ser parlamentario en las próximas elecciones generales, y es el de la ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño, que este jueves insinuó que no cree que su en una lista sea el sitio donde más puede aportar, según dijo en la Cadena Ser.

El nombre de Calviño se estaba barajando para ser cabeza de lista por A Coruña, su localidad natal, pero la ministra dio a entender que su etapa política había acabado, aunque al ser repreguntada por si renunciaba expresamente a ir en las listas se mostró incómoda y no lo confirmó: "No es el asunto que más interés tiene", dijo.

Calviño dijo que había aceptado ser ministra sabiendo la precaria mayoría parlamentaria que tenía el Gobierno, pero que ella y todo el Gabinete era consciente de que “íbamos a llegar hasta donde pudiéramos”, explicó.

No obstante, hizo un balance satisfactorio de la gestión realizada en estos nueve meses. “El balance es positivo, aunque no han quedado muchas cosas en el tintero”, señaló la ministra.

Calviño, antes de ser ministra, llevaba más de una década trabajando en distintos puestos en la Comisión europea y, además, pertenece al cuerpo de funcionarios de las instituciones europeas.

La ministra de Economía es la primera del Gabinete de Pedro Sánchez que renuncia al ofrecimiento que ha hecho el presidente a todo su equipo para incorporarse a las candidaturas del PSOE a las elecciones generales.

La mayoría de los ministros y ministras, según fuentes consultadas, están dispuestos a implicarse en la carrera electoral y se le está buscando acomodo en las listas. No obstante, públicamente sólo los de más marcado perfil político como Carmen Calvo, María Jesús Montero, Mertixell Batet o José Luis Ábalos,  entre otros, están plenamente confirmados que irán en puestos de salida en las listas de las próximas elecciones generales.

