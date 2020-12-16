Actualizado:
La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, cree que la Junta de Andalucía está impulsando políticas "xenófobas" y ha acusado al Ejecutivo presidido por Juanma Moreno Bonilla (PP) de haber propuesto "una frontera entre Canarias y Andalucía" que impida la llegada de migrantes en situación irregular al territorio. Sus declaraciones llegan después de la llegada de más de 200 migrantes a la comunidad autónoma desde Canarias y tras una pregunta de la portavoz del PP, Cuca Gamarra.
Gamarra ha criticado la actuación de Calvo, a la que el presidente del Gobierno nombró coordinadora de la crisis migratoria. "Vaya espectáculo con usted, Marlaska y Escrivà huyendo del Congreso para no dar explicaciones", ha señalado la conservadora durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo. "Asunto que usted coordina, asunto que se convierte en un descalabro", ha zanjado. Los populares han pedido la comparecencia del ministro del Interior, al igual que Vox y Ciudadanos, para que rinda cuentas sobre lo que está ocurriendo.
La portavoz del PP también ha acusado al Gobierno de mentir con la cifra de fallecidos. No es la primera vez que lo hace. Y la respuesta de Calvo tampoco varía. "Ustedes pusieron el modo apocalipsis a principios de este año cuando este Gobierno llegó y no han parado de conectarlo", le ha recriminado. "Los datos de fallecidos los dan las autonomías; pregúntenle a sus compañeros", ha proseguido. "¿Lo entienden? Se lo hemos dicho en más de una ocasión".
Para Gamarra el Gobierno de coalición "está dejando España y a los españoles a los pies del radicalismo. Bajénse de ese caballo desbocado", le ha pedido a la vicepresidenta primera. A lo que ésta ha respondido: "Se lo voy a decir con mi habla andaluza: no se han enterado de ná, absolutamente de ná", le ha recriminado. "Tenía un toro bonito para hablar de coordinación, pero no lo ha querido torear", ha finalizado.
