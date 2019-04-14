La carga policial en Bilbao tras el mitin de Vox deja a una joven con una doble fractura de mandíbula 

Una mujer joven de 19 años, vecina de de Bilbao, ha sufrido una doble fractura de mandíbula después de que le impactara un proyectil disparado por la Ertzanitza tras las cargas que tuvieron lugar el sábado tras el mitin de Vox en el Palacio Euskalduna de Bilbao.



La mujer, según informa Naiz, permanece ingresada en un centro hospitalario para ser operada, en principio, este mismo lunes. Según han explicado sus familiares al citado periódico vasco, los médicos han señalado que la joven tiene que ser operado y se baraja la posibilidad de que tenga que implantársele una placa.

La víctima, según ha explicado a Naiz, acudió al Palacio Euskalduna para protestar "pacíficamente" por la presencia de Abascal en Bilbao. Según este relato, en el grupo donde se encontraba la joven no se había producido incidente alguno que justificara la agresividad policial.

La joven relata que vio como un ertzaina le apuntaba con su arma a la cara e intentó girar la cabeza. Sin embargo, el proyectil le impactó en la mandíbula provocándole una doble fractura ."Comencé a decir que, por favor, me ayudasen, que me dolía mucho. Ellos me trataron como una puta mierda", se queja