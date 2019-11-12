Público
Casado asegura que Sánchez ha preferido la "radicalidad" y pide su dimisión

Pablo Casado se ha enterado del preacuerdo de Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias en medio del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional que celebraban para decidir qué decisión tomar respecto a la investidura del presidente en funciones.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha recriminado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, que "para este viaje no hacían falta alforjas" y considera que "es muy preocupante" su preacuerdo con Unidas Podemos con el que "cierra la puerta" a cualquier colaboración con los populares, en una rueda de prensa tras el Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del partido, tras conocer la firma de dicho preacuerdo de Gobierno. EFE/J.J. Guillén

Pablo Casado se ha enterado del preacuerdo de Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias en medio del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional que se estaba celebrando en la sede nacional de Génova 13 en Madrid justo cuando el partido debatía qué posicionar tomar respecto a la investidura del presidente en funciones. La reacción de los 'populares' se ha producido hora y media más tarde de lo previsto: "Sánchez ha anunciado un acuerdo con Pablo Iglesias, ofreciéndole la vicepresidencia para formar un Gobierno radical, que es justo lo contrario que necesita España".

En una declaración ante la prensa sin preguntas, el líder del PP ha dicho que "es importante" que Sánchez "se vaya pero también es urgente que el PSOE sensato vuelva", ha demandado. "Sánchez tiene que explicar el laberinto el mismo se ha metido. Nuestro proyecto es incompatible al de Sánchez".

