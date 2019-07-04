Público
Caso ITV La jueza avala que la Generalitat de Catalunya deje salir de prisión a diario a Oriol Pujol

En su auto, la jueza de vigilancia penitenciaria 2 de Catalunya aprueba la decisión del Govern, ante la que recurrió la Fiscalía, que denunció que la administración le concedió a Oriol Pujol un "tercer grado encubierto"

Fotografía de archivo del exdirigente de CDC Oriol Pujol. - EFE

La juez de vigilancia penitenciaria ha avalado la decisión de la Generalitat de permitir que el exdirigente de CDC Oriol Pujol salga a diario de prisión para ir a trabajar, al concluir que ha mostrado un "alto grado de arrepentimiento" tras su condena por corrupción y que el objetivo es su reinserción.

En un auto, la juez de vigilancia penitenciaria 2 de Catalunya aprueba la decisión de la Generalitat, ante la que recurrió la Fiscalía, que denunció que la administración le concedió a Oriol Pujol un "tercer grado encubierto" de forma "poco respetuosa" con la justicia por su "decidida voluntad" de que pase "el mínimo tiempo" en prisión por ser hijo del expresidente catalán Jordi Pujol.

Por el contrario, la juez aprueba la decisión de los servicios penitenciarios de la Generalitat, una semana después de que se le revocara el tercer grado, de aplicar desde finales de mayo pasado a Oriol Pujol el artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario para que pueda salir a diario de la cárcel para ir a trabajar, mientras cumple la condena de dos años y medio por corrupción en el caso ITV.

