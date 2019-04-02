Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

caso Púnica Un informe de la UCO revela que Majadahonda pagó 75.000 euros a la Púnica para mejorar la imagen de su alcalde

Los hechos se remontan a 2011, cuando el informático Alejando de Pedro, imputado en la trama, creó un falso medio digital para que "la imagen y reputación de Narciso de Foxá fuera sideral".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fachada de la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo

Fachada de la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo

En su emisión de este martes, la Cadena Ser ha desvelado un informe de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO), fechado el 14 de febrero de 2019, en el que señala a Laura Nistal, asesora de campaña de José Luis Álvarez Ustarroz, candidato del PP a la Alcaldía de Majadahonda, como presunta autora de los delitos de malversación, tráfico de influencias y revelación de secretos por el caso Púnica. 

Un informe que también señala al actual alcalde, Narciso de Foxá, con el que Nistal continúa trabajando, y al que se le atribuye un presunto delito de malversación. 

Los hechos se remontan a 2011, cuando el informático Alejandro de Pedro, investigado por pertenencia a la macrotrama de corrupción, obtuvo diversos contratos del Ayuntamiento de Majadahonda por importe de 75.000 euros, según el informe al que ha tenido acceso la Cadena Ser.

Unos contratos que obtuvo en concepto de “campañas en redes sociales”, “reputación”, “concurso de gestión de la página web municipal” y “publicidad digital en medios online” a través de sus empresas EICO y MEDIVA, y en los que la Guardia Civil ve un "amaño".

De acuerdo a las informaciones vertidas por la emisora, el propio De Pedro llegó a crear un falso medio digital para que "la imagen y reputación de Narciso de Foxá fuera sideral”. Con estos datos, según informa la cadena, "la UCO señala al alcalde como presunto autor de un delito de malversación".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad