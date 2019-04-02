En su emisión de este martes, la Cadena Ser ha desvelado un informe de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO), fechado el 14 de febrero de 2019, en el que señala a Laura Nistal, asesora de campaña de José Luis Álvarez Ustarroz, candidato del PP a la Alcaldía de Majadahonda, como presunta autora de los delitos de malversación, tráfico de influencias y revelación de secretos por el caso Púnica.
Un informe que también señala al actual alcalde, Narciso de Foxá, con el que Nistal continúa trabajando, y al que se le atribuye un presunto delito de malversación.
Los hechos se remontan a 2011, cuando el informático Alejandro de Pedro, investigado por pertenencia a la macrotrama de corrupción, obtuvo diversos contratos del Ayuntamiento de Majadahonda por importe de 75.000 euros, según el informe al que ha tenido acceso la Cadena Ser.
Unos contratos que obtuvo en concepto de “campañas en redes sociales”, “reputación”, “concurso de gestión de la página web municipal” y “publicidad digital en medios online” a través de sus empresas EICO y MEDIVA, y en los que la Guardia Civil ve un "amaño".
De acuerdo a las informaciones vertidas por la emisora, el propio De Pedro llegó a crear un falso medio digital para que "la imagen y reputación de Narciso de Foxá fuera sideral”. Con estos datos, según informa la cadena, "la UCO señala al alcalde como presunto autor de un delito de malversación".
