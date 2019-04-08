El exconseller de ERC Antoni Comín será el número dos del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont en la lista de JxCat para las elecciones europeas, una candidatura en la que figurarán también la exconsellera Clara Ponsatí y el exeurodiputado de Eusko Alkartasuna Gorka Knörr.
Según fuentes de JxCat, detrás de Comín y Ponsatí, ambos huidos al extranjero, estará Erika Casajoana, consultora en comunicación pública establecida en Bruselas en la internacionalización del caso catalán. Gorka Knörr, político vasco nacido en Tarragona que fue eurodiputado en 1999 por Eusko Alkartasuna en coalición con ERC, se situará en quinta posición.
Comín se ha ido distanciando de ERC, mientras que con Puigdemont comparte el llamado Consejo
por la República
Pese a haber sido elegido diputado de ERC en el Parlament en las últimas elecciones catalanas, Comín se ha ido distanciando de Esquerra desde que huyó a Bélgica y se ha alineado con Carles Puigdemont, compartiendo el proyecto del denominado Consejo por la República.
Ponsatí, por su parte, fue consellera de Enseñanza y una de las voces más proclives a la línea unilateral, y como Puigdemont huyó a Bélgica, aunque luego se trasladó a Escocia.
JxCat se presenta a las elecciones europeas con Puigdemont como cartel electoral y en solitario, después de que el PNV y el PDeCAT acordaran no revalidar la coalición que habían tenido en anteriores comicios europeos, cuando aún existía CiU.
