Ex altos cargos de ERC, investigados en Barcelona en la causa abierta sobre los preparativos del 1-O, han pedido a la juez que ordene a Twitter que identifique el perfil anónimo con el nombre de Tácito. Lo hacen para aclarar si es el teniente coronel de la Guardia Civil Daniel Baena, como ya adelantó Público a finales de febrero de 2018.
Según han informado fuentes judiciales, las defensas de algunos de los exaltos cargos de la formación investigados por el 1-O han pedido a la titular del juzgado de instrucción numero 13 de Barcelona que indague si detrás de la cuenta de Twitter @maquiavelo1984 y el pseudónimo de Tácito figura Baena. Desde este perfil se profirieron numerosos comentarios que cargaban contra el independentismo, políticos y mossos que él investigaba.
Baena, ante el Supremo: "No soy propietario de esa cuenta"
Este guardia civil negó este martes ante el Tribunal Supremo, que juzga el procés independentista, haberse escondido bajo el pseudónimo Tácito. Sin embargo, fue él mismo quien reconoció su doble identidad a este diario. Para escuchar su confesión íntegra, pincha aquí.
Marchena ha denegado los testimonios para aclacarlo
Daniel Baena, jefe de la policía judicial de la Guardia Civil de Cataluña que firma la mayoría de los atestados del instituto armado en la causa del procés, negó este martes ante el Alto Tribunal estar detrás de este perfil anónimo. "No soy propietario de esa cuenta", aseguró el teniente coronel, que recordó que este asunto fue "desmentido" en numerosas ocasiones, incluido en el Congreso y en el Senado.
El presidente de la sala, Manuel Marchena, ha denegado la petición de las defensas en el juicio a la cúpula del procés para introducir testificales con el objetivo de aclarar si detrás de Tácito figura este mando de la Guardia Civil.
Ante esta situación, las defensas de algunos de los imputados de ERC en la causa por el 1-O abierta en Barcelona han pedido a la juez que ordene a Twitter que identifique si detrás de Tácito se escondía Baena.
