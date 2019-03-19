Público
Catalunya Aznar: "Algunos quieren ganar 80 años después guerras que los españoles han olvidado"

Durante la presentación de un libro, el expresidente del Gobierno se ha preguntado "cómo es posible que en Catalunya el mismo fracaso se repita una y otra vez". "La campaña de los indultos ya se hizo en 1934 con los antecesores de los que hoy se sientan en el banquillo del Tribunal Supremo", ha añadido.

El expresidente del Gobierno y presidente de FAES, José María Aznar, durante la presentación de la biografía "Lerroux. La República liberal" en la Fundación Rafael Pino, en Madrid. EFE/ LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar ha asegurado este martes que "algunos quieren ganar 80 años después guerras que los españoles han olvidado y estigmas que no sienten". "Sobre el futuro planea la búsqueda de lo peor", ha añadido.

Aznar se ha expresado así en la presentación por parte de la Fundación FAES del libro Lerroux. La República liberal, a la que también han acudido la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre y el exministro de Asuntos Exteriores Josep Piqué.

Durante su intervención, el expresidente se ha preguntado "cómo es posible que en Catalunya el mismo fracaso se repita una y otra vez". "No termino de entender cómo la derrota se quiere presentar como un triunfo, cómo los errores se repiten", ha señalado, para después añadir: "La campaña de los indultos ya se hizo en 1934 con los antecesores de los que hoy se sientan en el banquillo del Tribunal Supremo".

Aznar: "Es preciso que el Estado ponga fin a un desafío continuo"

Por ello, y "porque los errores se repiten", ha asegurado que "los demás" no pueden "confiar el futuro a la conjunción de la izquierda y de los nacionalistas" que "han traído a esta situación". "Existe un compromiso con la continuidad de la España democrática que no podemos relajar, ni debemos esquivar", ha defendido.

A su juicio, "es preciso que el Estado ponga fin" a un "desafío continuo" y "que la ley reclame su lugar". "Es imprescindible que el poder publico sirva con objetividad a los intereses generales. Esta es la responsabilidad mas grave que caerá sobre cualquier futuro gobierno y será la medida por la que le exijamos cuentas de su labor", ha remachado.

