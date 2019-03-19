El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha hablado junto a su mujer, Isabel Torres, con la revista Telva. En una pregunta sobre violencia machista y denuncias falsas, Casado responde: "Es compatible la dureza extrema contra los maltratadores sin caer en esto que dice la Izquierda de proteger más a las mujeres. ¿Qué hacemos: las escoltamos por la calle? Hay que disuadir con penas más duras, juicios rápidos y medios al alcance de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado".
"Nadie nos va a dar lecciones de ser duros contra los maltratadores, pero al mismo tiempo no creemos en esa política colectivista por la cual hay que prevenir la violencia de género por el mero hecho de ser mujer o hay que disuadir esa violencia por el mero hecho de ser hombre", defiende Casado.
No es la primera vez que aborda la cuestión de género. El dirigente del PP ha hablado sobre aborto, natalidad y ha presumido de que su partido redactó e impulsó la ley contra la violencia de género, aunque -como desgrana aquí Público-no es cierto.
El candidato 'popular' a la presidencia del Gobierno también habla de Ciudadanos y Vox, de la relación que mantiene con los expresidentes del PP, José María Aznar y Mariano Rajoy, de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes y de los problemas de comunicación en el seno del partido.
Es la primera entrevista que concede la pareja, la más personal. En ella, cuentan cómo se conocieron, sus aficiones, hablan de los primeros pasos de Casado en la política y del nacimiento de su segundo hijo, Pablo, que nació prematuramente y pesó 730 gramos. Un caso similiar a los gemelos de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias, los líderes de Podemos. Sobre ellos, el consevador confiesa que han estado "cerca" y que ha "descubierto a dos padrazos". "Estamos en las antípodas en muchas cosas, pero me quito el sombrero por cómo les están sacando adelante", asegura.
