Una quincena de personas ha instlado esta mañana una decena de sombrillas con los colores y el escudo de la bandera de España en la playa de Arenys de Mar (Barcelona), en una iniciativa que pretende contrarrestar la colocación de cruces y lazos amarillos en el litoral catalán en apoyo a los políticos independentistas presos.
Los bañistas han llegado a la playa del Cavaió de Arenys hacia las 8.00 horas y han desplegado sobre la arena las sombrillas y unas toallas también con los colores de la bandera española.
Diversos grupos contrarios a la independencia de Catalunya, entre ellos el denominado Grupo de Acción y Resistencia de Ciudadanos Españoles (Garce), impulsan esta iniciativa, que el pasado fin de semana se organizó en una playa de Montgat, también en la comarca barcelonesa del Maresme.
