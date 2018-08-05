Público
Público

Catalunya Colocan una docena de sombrillas de la bandera de España en una playa de Barcelona

Diversos grupos contrarios a la independencia de Catalunya han lanzado la iniciativa que pretende contrarrestar la instalación de cruces y lazos amarillos en el litoral catalán en favor de los políticos presos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sombrillas y toallas de la bandera de España en la playa de Arenys de Mar, en Barcelona. EFE

Sombrillas y toallas de la bandera de España en la playa de Arenys de Mar, en Barcelona. EFE

Una quincena de personas ha instlado esta mañana una decena de sombrillas con los colores y el escudo de la bandera de España en la playa de Arenys de Mar (Barcelona), en una iniciativa que pretende contrarrestar la colocación de cruces y lazos amarillos en el litoral catalán en apoyo a los políticos independentistas presos.

Los bañistas han llegado a la playa del Cavaió de Arenys hacia las 8.00 horas y han desplegado sobre la arena las sombrillas y unas toallas también con los colores de la bandera española.

Diversos grupos contrarios a la independencia de Catalunya, entre ellos el denominado Grupo de Acción y Resistencia de Ciudadanos Españoles (Garce), impulsan esta iniciativa, que el pasado fin de semana se organizó en una playa de Montgat, también en la comarca barcelonesa del Maresme.

Etiquetas