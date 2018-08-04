La Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha acordado conmemorar el aniversario del 1-O con la colocación de placas en los edificios utilizados por los organizadores del referéndum soberanista en Catalunya el pasado 1 de octubre de 2017.
Según ha informado la ANC en un comunicado, el secretariado nacional de esta entidad se ha reunido este sábado en Mollerusa (Lleida) para organizar la celebración de "la Diada per la República catalana" del próximo uno de octubre.
Una fecha en la que, según dichas fuentes, "Catalunya tomó las riendas de su futuro, se autodeterminó y vivió una represión y una violencia sin precedentes por parte del Estado español".
"Aquel día fuimos realmente soberanos y el mandato que se desprende no se puede ignorar, ni devaluar. Por ello esta fecha y su mandato se quiere poner en valor", señala la ANC.
Para coordinar "los actos y acciones" de los diferentes municipios y "colegios electorales", la ANC abrirá una página web específica, ha anunciado la entidad.
"Cada territorio está preparando actos y acciones que pueden tener enfoques muy diferentes según como se vivió el 1-O en cada colegio o municipio", ha agregado.
En la misma reunión, la ANC ha aprobado por unanimidad entrar a formar parte de la Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) para "conseguir el máximo de apoyos internacionales".
Esta organización reúne a partidos políticos y entidades no gubernamentales que trabajan por el derecho a la autodeterminación de los pueblos.
El secretariado nacional de la ANC también ha acordado trabajar para la anulación de los juicios sumarísimos del franquismo, la apertura de fosas comunes, eliminar la simbología franquista y recuperar la memoria oral, entre otra medidas.
