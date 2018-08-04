Público
Memoria histórica Sada urge al Gobierno a que inicie las acciones legales para incorporar el Pazo de Meirás al patrimonio público

Benito Portela, alcalde de Sada, ha recordado que "la venta está muy limitada por la declaración de Bien de Interés Cultural del Pazo y por el Plan urbanístico de Sada". 

El alcalde de Sada, Benito Portela./EUROPA PRESS

El alcalde de Sada, Benito Portela, ha urgido al Gobierno a que presente la demanda civil que permita incorporar al patrimonio público el Pazo de Meirás, ubicado en este municipio coruñés, después de que la familia Franco haya vuelto a poner el histórico inmueble, que fue residencia de verano de Francisco Franco, a la venta por ocho millones de euros.

 Benito Portela, alcalde con la formación Sadamaioría, ha asegurado que el paso dado por los Franco para poner de nuevo a la venta el Pazo es "la consecuencia" del acuerdo unánime del Parlamento de Galicia, adoptado en julio, que instaba al Gobierno a que iniciase las acciones legales para la recuperación pública del inmueble.

"Pienso que ven que es probable que el Pazo acabe siendo Patrimonio público y es una estrategia ante esto", ha argumentado. En todo caso, Benito Portela ha recordado que "la venta está muy limitada por la declaración de BIC —Bien de Interés Cultural— del Pazo y por el Plan urbanístico de Sada".

