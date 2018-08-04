Israel intercepta el segundo buque de la Flotilla de la Libertad

Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (ISF) han interceptado el segundo de los tres barcos que conforman la llamada Flotilla de la Libertad, el 'Freedom', a bordo del cual viaja el español Francisco Canales, han informado las autoridades israelíes y la ONG Rumbo a Gaza.
El Ejército israelí ha confirmado en Twitter la interceptación del buque de madrugada y su posterior traslado al puerto de Ashdod sin incidentes. En este sentido, ha defendido la legalidad del bloqueo de Gaza y ha alegado que todos los suministros pueden ser derivados a través de Israel.
Rumbo a Gaza ha explicado en un comunicado que perdió el contacto con el velero, de bandera sueca, a las 20.06 del viernes, cuando se encontraba a unas 40 millas náuticas de la costa de la Franja, por lo que ha dado por hecho también la intervención de las fuerzas israelíes.
"En vista de lo sucedido el pasado domingo con el barco 'Al Awda', anticipamos que las fuerzas de ocupación israelíes han cortado todas las comunicaciones con el 'Freedom' para que pueda comenzar un ataque sin documentar", ha denunciado la organización.
Nuevo asalto y secuestro a la @GazaFFlotilla en aguas internacionales, días después del #AlAwda es ahora el velero #Freedom con suministros médicos y 12 personas a bordo, entre ellos dos periodistas #DemandPressFreedom #DemandaLibertadPrensa https://t.co/szWAIn94a9 pic.twitter.com/S3TrN4Bq4H— Rumbo a Gaza (@rumboagaza) 4 de agosto de 2018
El buque principal de la Flotilla, el 'Al Awda', ya fue interceptado por las fuerzas israelíes el 29 de julio, también cuando se aproximaba a Gaza para denunciar el bloqueo que el territorio palestino sufre por parte de Israel desde 2007. A bordo de este primer barco viajaban dos activistas españolas que ya han sido deportadas.
La flotilla está compuesta además, por un tercer buque, el 'Falestin', que aún no se ha aproximado a costa, según Rumbo a Gaza, que reclama el final del "castigo colectivo" al que se ve sometida la población gazací desde el año 2007, cuando el partido-milicia Hamás se hizo con el control del territorio costero.
