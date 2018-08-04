Un total de 39 provincias estarán este sábado 4 de agosto en riesgo por altas temperaturas que dejarán a Córdoba y a Badajoz en aviso rojo por máximas de 45 grados, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que destaca como fenómeno significativo que las temperaturas serán significativamente altas en gran parte del interior de la Península y en las islas Baleares, con valores que en zonas de los valles del Tajo, Guadiana y Guadalquivir podrían alcanzar los 42 grados, e incluso localmente los 44 grados.
En concreto, en riesgo amarillo por altas temperaturas estarán Málaga, Teruel, Albacete, Guadalajara, León, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Navarra, Valencia, Lugo, Ibiza y Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca, La Rioja y Murcia, que ascenderá a riesgo importante en Cádiz, Granada, Huelva, Jaén, Sevilla, Huesca, Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Toledo, Ávila, Salamanca, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Madrid, Cáceres, Ourense y Pontevedra, mientras que en riesgo extremo estarán Córdoba y Badajoz.
Este sábado se espera que continúe predominando el tiempo estable en todo el país, con cielos poco nubosos o despejados, salvo intervalos matinales de nubosidad baja en el norte de Galicia y Asturias, litoral suroeste, sin que se descarte algún chubasco o tormenta ocasional y aislado por la tarde en el Pirineo catalán o, con poca probabilidad, en el interior de Mallorca. En Canarias se esperan intervalos nubosos en el norte de las islas, que tenderá a poca nubosidad o cielos despejados.
Además, la AEMET apunta calima probable en Canarias y posible en el oeste peninsular, sin descartase brumas matinales en el norte de Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Ceuta, Melilla y litorales andaluces.
Por otro lado, las temperaturas irán descendiendo en gran parte de la Península y medianías de Canarias y de forma notable en el litoral suroeste, sin que se esperen cambios en el área mediterránea. No obstante, todavía se mantiene el episodio de altas temperaturas, cuyas mínimas continuarán siendo inusualmente elevadas, especialmente en Extremadura, Andalucía occidental y valle del Ebro.
Se prevé viento del nordeste en Galicia, con intervalos fuertes en el entorno de Finisterre, además de régimen de alisios en Canarias y vientos de levante en Estrecho y Melilla. Por último, se prevé viento flojo de componente norte en gran parte de la Península además de brisas en el área mediterránea.
