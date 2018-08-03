El extesorero del PP condenado por 'Gürtel' Luis Bárcenas, que cumple pena en la prisión de Soto del Real (Madrid), podría ser objeto de una sanción disciplinaria en dicho centro tras serle incautadas pastillas para dormir este jueves tras un 'vis a vis' con su esposa Rosalía Iglesias.
Así, lo señala en una nota de prensa la Asociación Profesional del Sindicato de Prisiones (APFP) que detalla que el departamento de comunicaciones interiores del citado centro penitenciario tuvo constancia que a las 13.30 de este jueves, al finalizar la comunicación familiar con su esposa, Bárcenas fue cacheado y se le encontraron en el bolsillo del pantalón 10 pastillas de una sustancia, que él reconoce que son para dormir, no estando prescritas por el médico.
Estos hechos, según el citado sindicato, fueron puestos en conocimiento de la Dirección del Centro penitenciario de Soto del Real y son constitutivos de una sanción disciplinaria.
