Migraciones Alemania afirma que la UE no puede "dejar solos" a Italia y España en migración

Más de 1.500 personas han muerto este año en el Mediterráneo intentando alcanzar las costas del sur de Europa.

Migrantes subsaharianos entran en Ceuta tras saltar la valla. / EFE

El ministro de Exteriores de Alemania, Heiko Maas, ha instado a resolver cuanto antes las controversias abiertas en torno al reparto de los migrantes y refugiados rescatados en el mar Mediterráneo. "No podemos dejar solos a Italia y España", ha subrayado.

Maas, que ha concedido una entrevista al periódico Frankfurter Rundschau, ha apuntado que se necesita una "solución europea" en "pocas semanas", pese a que el asunto genera no pocos recelos entre los 28 países que conforman la UE.

Algunos de ellos son reacios a participar en el reparto migratorio, pero para ellos el jefe de la diplomacia alemana ha reclamado otras vías de apoyo. "Los que no participan deben involucrarse en otras áreas, como combatir las causas que empujan a las personas a abandonar sus países", ha sugerido.

Más de 1.500 personas han muerto este año en el Mediterráneo intentando alcanzar las costas del sur de Europa, con más de 1.100 víctimas en la ruta hacia Italia y más de 300 de camino a España, según datos de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM). El número total de llegadas supera las 57.000

