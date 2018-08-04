Público
Ciudadanos Una diputada de Cs en Catalunya denuncia a un usuario de Twitter por amenazarla

El responsable del mensaje insultante lo ha borrado en cuanto se ha iniciado la polémica y anulado también la cuenta desde la que lo ha difundido.

Lorena Roldán (Cs) denuncia a un usuario de Twitter por amenazarla./EUROPA PRESS

La diputada por Ciutadans en el Parlament de Catalunya Lorena Roldán ha denunciado los insultos y amenazas que ha recibido de un internauta a través de Twitter tras unas declaraciones sobre el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

Según ha informado Ciutadans, los insultos y amenazas has tenido lugar después de que Roldán haya dicho en Catalunya Ràdio: "Queremos estabilidad y con Torra hay de todo menos estabilidad".

En su cuenta de Twitter, el programa El matí de Catalunya Ràdio ha difundido las palabras de la diputada de Ciutadans y un internauta le ha respondido con insultos como "mala puta" y "puerca".

También la ha amenazado con "estabilizar" a la diputada "con un par de hostias" y con rociarla con purines si se acerca a la comarca catalana de Osona.

A través de la misma red social, el presidente de Cs, Albert Rivera, ha mostrado su apoyo a Lorena Roldán, "insultada y amenazada por los separatistas", y le ha agradecido su defensa "de la democracia y la unión" con valentía.

Este mensaje ha abierto un debate entre los internautas que han mostrado su apoyo a la diputada y los que han puesto en duda la autenticidad del mensaje insultante.

El responsable del mensaje insultante lo ha borrado en cuanto se ha iniciado la polémica y anulado también la cuenta desde la que lo ha difundido.

