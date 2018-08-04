La Guardia Civil y el Servicio de Prevención y Extinción de Incendios (SPEIS) de Melilla han rescatado a dos inmigrantes de origen subsahariano que trataban de pasar la frontera desde Marruecos enclaustrados en un doble fondo en los bajos de un vehículo, sellado con una chapa y oculto por la moqueta.
En un comunicado de prensa, la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Melilla ha informado de que los hechos ocurrieron ayer por la tarde, pasadas las 18.00 horas, cuando un vehículo Mercedes Vaneo con matrícula marroquí llegó al paso fronterizo de Farhana, el segundo más importante entre España y Marruecos en la ciudad autónoma.
El instituto armado procedió entonces a fiscalizar el vehículo, que infundió sospechas a los agentes de servicio, de manera que lo sometieron al control de la máquina detectora de latidos del corazón, que dio resultado positivo.
Por ello, los guardias civiles aseguraron al conductor para evitar su huida mientras buscaban el doble fondo en el que se hallaban los inmigrantes, un objetivo "difícil" debido al lugar en el que se habilitó el hueco, en los bajos, y la forma en la que estaba oculto, bajo la moqueta original.
Según la Guardia Civil, las mafias que trafican con seres humanos construyeron una caja metálica, sellada con una chapa metálica, en cuyo interior fueron localizados en muy mal estado dos varones adultos de procedencia subsahariana.
El instituto armado requirió la ayuda de los Bomberos para poder rescatar a los dos inmigrantes, que no podían articular palabra y presentaban síntomas de sufrir malas condiciones físicas, como entumecimiento generalizado, dificultad respiratoria y crisis de ansiedad.
Hasta la frontera de Farhana también se desplazaron los servicios médicos del 061, que atendieron a los dos subsaharianos, los cuales se encuentran en buen estado físico y han sido trasladados al Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI), según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla.
La Guardia Civil detuvo al conductor del vehículo, un ciudadano de nacionalidad marroquí, de 55 años de edad, sin vinculación con Melilla, que pasará a disposición judicial como presunto autor de un delito contra los derechos de los ciudadanos extranjeros, conocido en el argot como tráfico de inmigrantes.
