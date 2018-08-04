Público
Literatura Fallece la escritora Lluïsa Forrellad, ganadora del Premio Nadal en 1953

Tras ganar el galardón con su novela 'Siempre en capilla', la escritora desapareció durante cinco décadas de la escena literaria abrumada "desbordada" por las expectativas

Lluïsa Forrellad, en una foto de archivo del Centro Virtual Cervantes. INSTITUTO CERVANTES

La escritora Lluïsa Forrellad (Sabadell, 1927), que tras ganar el Premio Nadal en 1953 "desapareció" del mundo literario durante cinco décadas, ha fallecido este viernes a los 91 años, cinco años después de la muerte de su hermana gemela, la también escritora Francesca Forrellad.

Fuentes cercanas a la escritora han confirmado la muerte de Forrellad, y la asociación Òmnium Cultural ha publicado un tuit en el que dice que "nos ha dejado Lluïsa Forrellad, autora de grandes obras como 'Siempre en capilla' y 'Foc latent'", y dedica "un sentido abrazo a la familia y amigos".

Lluïsa confesó haberse sentido "desbordada" por las expectativas que se crearon en torno a ella tras ganar el Nadal a los 26 años con la obra "Siempre en capilla".

Se trata de una novela que relata las vicisitudes de dos médicos y un químico durante una epidemia de difteria en la Inglaterra del siglo XIX y que se enmarca en el realismo social propio de la época en que fue escrita.

Tras obtener este prestigioso galardón, Forrellad decidió mantener un silencio literario que interrumpió en 2006, cuando ya había cumplido los 78 años, con la publicación de "Foc Latent" (Angle Editorial).

Durante esos 52 años de supuesta inactividad, escribió varias novelas y se dedicó, según confesó en una entrevista, a "vivir la vida". "No me había dado cuenta de que había pasado tanto tiempo", aseguró entonces.

La novela con la que volvió al mundo literario narra una historia romántica ambientada en la convulsa Barcelona de finales del siglo XIX, en la que se entremezclan pasiones, secretos y revueltas.

Escritora al margen de las modas, Lluïsa Forrellad dedicó décadas a rehacer y perfeccionar historias que escribió durante sus 50 años de silencio y que tenía mecanografiadas y guardadas en un cajón.

