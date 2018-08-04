El asesor para Oriente Próximo de la Casa Blanca y yerno de Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, ha puesto en marcha una iniciativa para despojar de su condición de refugiados a cinco millones de palestinos asistidos por la correspondiente agencia de la ONU –la Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados de Palestina en Oriente Próximo (UNRWA)–, con objeto de eliminar la cuestión del marco de las negociaciones de paz entre el Gobierno palestino e Israel, según correos electrónicos internos obtenidos por Foreign Policy.
"Es importante hacer un esfuerzo honesto y sincero para desmantelar a la UNRWA", consideró Kushner dirigiéndose al enviado especial de paz de EEUU para Oriente Próximo, Jason Greenblatt, en un correo con fecha del 11 de enero.
El yerno de Trump describe a la agencia como "corrupta, ineficaz y responsable de perpetuar un estatu quo" en línea con las críticas vertidas por esta administración contra Naciones Unidas, en general.
Administraciones previas han considerado a la UNRWA como un instrumento esencial para mantener la estabilidad de la región al proteger a los aproximadamente 5.100.000 palestinos bajo su mandato, descendientes de la población original desplazada con la formación en 1948 del Estado de Israel.
Sin embargo, sectores proisraelíes dentro de la administración Trump ven hoy a la agencia como una institución que se ha limitado a prolongar artificialmente las esperanzas de los refugiados en beneficio del Gobierno palestino, que les usa como excusa para dilatar las negociaciones de paz con Israel, que ha garantizado que nunca regresarán a sus hogares.
Además, expresan su rechazo a ciertas políticas de la agencia, como la de otorgar estatus de refugiado a los descendientes de los palestinos expulsados hace 70 años. De esta forma, y según Foreign Policy, la administración Trump pretende limitar todavía más los términos de la negociación israelopalestina a través de decisiones unilaterales como la de concretar finalmente el traslado de la Embajada de EEUU en Israel a Jerusalén, en un reconocimiento explícito de la ciudad como capital del estado hebreo, y fulminando la posibilidad de convertir a Jerusalén Este en la capital de un hipotético y futuro estado palestino.
En el mismo correo electrónico de enero, Kushner escribió: "Nuestro objetivo no puede ser mantener las cosas estables y tal como están. A veces tienes que arriesgarte estratégicamente, rompiendo cosas, para llegar a la meta", recoge el magacín.
