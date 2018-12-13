Público
Catalunya El Constitucional mantiene la suspensión de Puigdemont y los exconsellers presos

Deniega por unanimidad la suspensión de dos autos del Tribunal Supremo en los que se acordaba la suspensión de los siete líderes independentistas.

El ex presidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont durante el acto de presentación del Consell per la República en Bruselas. EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

El Tribunal Constitucional ha mantenido la suspensión como diputados autonómicos del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, de su exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras y de los cinco exconsellers en prisión preventiva, acordada por el Tribunal Supremo una vez fueron procesados por rebelión.

El pleno del Constitucional ha denegado por unanimidad la suspensión de dos autos del Tribunal Supremo en los que se acordaba la suspensión de los siete líderes independentistas, como solicitaba un grupo de particulares encabezado por el escritor Jaume Cabré.

En concreto, recurrieron el auto del instructor del caso del procés, Pablo Llarena, que decretó la suspensión de cargo público de todos ellos y también el auto de la Sala de Apelaciones del Supremo que lo confirmó.

Ahora el TC, que no entra en el fondo del asunto, deniega suspender dichos EFE

