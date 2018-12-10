Público
Catalunya Interior enviará 400 antidisturbios a Catalunya para la reunión del Consejo de Ministros

Serán ocho grupos los que viajarán el próximo 19 de diciembre para blindar la seguridad del encuentro y se marcharán un día después de la reunión. 

Agentes antidisturbios de la Policía Nacional forman un cordón de seguridad en los alrededores del colegio Ramón Llull de Barcelona. | EFE

El Gobierno ha decido enviar a 400 agentes antidisturbios de la Policía para proteger la seguridad de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona el próximo 21 de diciembre. Así lo ha confirmado El Periódico, que añade que se  unirán a los agentes que se encuentran en Catalunya.

Según adelanta el medio, serán ocho grupos los que viajarán el próximo 19 de diciembre para blindar la seguridad de la reunión y se marcharán el día 22.

