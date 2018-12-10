El Gobierno ha decido enviar a 400 agentes antidisturbios de la Policía para proteger la seguridad de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en Barcelona el próximo 21 de diciembre. Así lo ha confirmado El Periódico, que añade que se unirán a los agentes que se encuentran en Catalunya.
Según adelanta el medio, serán ocho grupos los que viajarán el próximo 19 de diciembre para blindar la seguridad de la reunión y se marcharán el día 22.
