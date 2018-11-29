El juez que indaga las cargas de la Policía Nacional para impedir el 1-O en Barcelona ha citado a declarar como investigados a otros cuatro agentes que actuaron en la escuela Ramon Llull, lo que eleva a 29 el número de imputados por la intervención en la capital catalana.
Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 7 de Barcelona ha citado para el próximo 17 de diciembre a esos cuatro nuevos agentes investigados, un jefe de unidad y cuatro escopeteros que intervinieron en la escuela Ramon Llull, donde un votante perdió la visión de un ojo por el disparo de una pelota de goma.
Además de los cuatro escopeteros, para el 17 de diciembre próximo el juez tiene previsto interrogar como investigados a otros dos agentes de la Policía Nacional que formaban parte de los dispositivos que intervinieron para impedir el 1-O en los centros Prosperitat y Escoles Pies de la capital catalana.
Con los nuevos investigados, se eleva a 29 el número total de agentes de la policía nacional imputados por las cargas en las escuelas de Barcelona que acogieron urnas del referéndum unilateral del 1-O, cuya actuación el juez considera desproporcionada.
Además de los agentes, el 21 de diciembre próximo está citado a declarar como investigado Rafael Español, el joven que perdió un ojo al recibir el impacto de una pelota de goma que la Policía Nacional disparó cuando se retiraba de la escuela Ramon Llull de Barcelona.
El juez citó a declarar al lesionado para aclarar su actuación, después de que una grabación de vídeo le mostrara arrojando una valla contra los agentes que se retiraban de la escuela, una vez incautadas las urnas del referéndum.
