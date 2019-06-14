Público
Celaá sobre ERC: "El que se abstiene se abstendrá libremente, nada se ha negociado"

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno insiste en pedirle a Ciudadanos que reflexione y considera incomprensible su actitud 

La ministra de Educación en funciones y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, dejó este viernes muy claro que el Gobierno asume que la investidura de Pedro Sánchez puede salir adelante con los votos de ERC y defendió la posible postura que adopten los independentistas catalanes: "El que se abstiene, se abtiene libremente, nada se ha negociado", dijo.

Celaá indicó, no obstante, que el llamamiento a una abstención es a todos los grupos parlamentarios, "porque si no hay otra alternativa, ¿A qué viene la obstaculización? Para ir al artículo 99 de la Constitución," dijo la ministra en referencia a la posibilidad de repetir elecciones.

Para Celaá resulta incomprensible la actitud de algunos partidos y, en especial, se refirió en varias ocasiones a Ciudadanos, pidiéndole directamente al partido de Albert Rivera, que "reflexione sobre su posición politica y modifique la obstaculización de la investidura"; dijo.

La portavoz del Gobierno indicó que la petición de abstención no prejuzga nada y sólo significa que no se quiere obstaculizar el mandato que ha salido de las urnas, y luego hacer oposición. Y, de nuevo, refiriéndose a Ciudadanos, afirmó: "Sorprende que aquellos que nacieron con vocación socialdemócrata o de centro no se presten a construir la única alternativa que hay en este momento para garantizar la gobernabilidad de España", afirmó.

Además, reprochó también a Ciudadanos que pueda reprocharles que la investidura salga con la abstención de los partidos independentistas, y recordó que el propio Rivera ha justiciado su voto en contra invitando a Sánchez a hacerlo con estos partidos.

Todo ello le llevó a concluir a Celaá que se ven algunas incoherencias más que otras, y recordó que las voces "que tanto el interior como del exterior"; están surgiendo en contra de la actitud que está teniendo Albert Rivera.

Pese a todo, Celaá indicó que el Gobierno mantiene sus previsiones de celebrar la investidura en la primera quincena de julio, dando a entender que Sánchez irá a la misma tengan los apoyos que tenga, aunque mostró su plena confianza de que habrá Gobierno antes del verano. 

