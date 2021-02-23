El pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), a petición de ocho vocales, estudiará finalmente nuevos nombramientos de cargos judiciales en el pleno del jueves, aunque la intención del presidente, Carlos Lesmes, era aplazarlos a la espera de un acuerdo entre el PP y el PSOE para renovar este órgano.

Ocho vocales, tanto del denominado sector conservador como del progresista, han pedido por escrito que los nombramientos se incluyan en el orden del día del pleno y, explican fuentes del CGPJ, el reglamento indica que hay que atender su solicitud.

Este lunes Lesmes decidió no incluir los nombramientos previstos en coherencia con la decisión que ya tomó en dos ocasiones el año pasado de suspenderlos ante la cercanía de un pacto entre las principales fuerzas políticas, aunque finalmente entonces no fructificó ningún acuerdo. Fuentes del Consejo explicaron además que en esta ocasión no había una mayoría incontestable a favor de aprobarlos.

Finalmente, a petición de ocho vocales sí estarán sobre la mesa los nombramientos de tres magistrados del Tribunal Supremo, las presidencias de los tribunales superiores de justicia de Euskadi y de Canarias; la presidencia de una sala del TSJ vasco; y las presidencias de las audiencias provinciales de Salamanca y Almería.