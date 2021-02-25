Estás leyendo: El CGPJ se opone por unanimidad a los ejes de la ley del 'sólo sí es sí'

Violencia sexual El CGPJ se opone por unanimidad a los ejes de la ley del 'sólo sí es sí'

El presidente en funciones del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Carlos Lesmes, durante los actos por el 40 aniversario del 23F.
El presidente en funciones del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Carlos Lesmes, durante los actos por el 40 aniversario del 23F. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha rechazado, por unanimidad, los dos ejes fundamentales del anteproyecto de ley de garantía de la libertad sexual, conocida como ley del "sólo sí es sí", la redacción del consentimiento expreso y la supresión de la distinción entre abuso y violación.

El órgano de gobierno de los jueces ha aprobado este jueves su informe sobre el texto del Ministerio de Igualdad para reformar la tipificación de los delitos sexuales, un dictamen crítico -pero no vinculante- que llega tras cuatro meses de deliberaciones y se opone al espíritu de la norma.

