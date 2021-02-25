MADRIDActualizado:
El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha rechazado, por unanimidad, los dos ejes fundamentales del anteproyecto de ley de garantía de la libertad sexual, conocida como ley del "sólo sí es sí", la redacción del consentimiento expreso y la supresión de la distinción entre abuso y violación.
El órgano de gobierno de los jueces ha aprobado este jueves su informe sobre el texto del Ministerio de Igualdad para reformar la tipificación de los delitos sexuales, un dictamen crítico -pero no vinculante- que llega tras cuatro meses de deliberaciones y se opone al espíritu de la norma.
(Habrá ampliación)
