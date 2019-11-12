Público
El Círculo de Empresarios, sobre un Gobierno de coalición: "Estamos consternados"

"Nosotros preferimos un acuerdo PSOE y PP, centrista, constitucionalista. Sin extremos", ha asegurado John de Zulueta. 

John de Zulueta, presidente del Círculo de Empresarios. / EP

El presidente del Círculo de Empresarios, John de Zulueta, ha mostrado su preocupación por el acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos para un Gobierno de coalición. "Estamos consternados", ha afirmado en el programa Más Vale Tarde. "Solo hablan de pymes y pequeños empresarios pero no hablan de las empresas grandes, que son las que contratan más", afirma.

"Nosotros preferimos un acuerdo PSOE y PP, centrista, constitucionalista. Sin extremos", ha asegurado De Zulueta, que añade que esta noticia "no es alivio para el Círculo de Empresarios". 

Por su parte, la Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) y la Confederación Española de la Pequeña y Mediana Empresa piden la formación de un Gobierno "estable y moderado". Así lo han manifestado tras conocer el acuerdo, pidiendo aplicar "rigor presupuestario y ortodoxia económica" ante la desaceleración.

A la espera de que culmine dicho acuerdo para conocer los detalles del mismo, CEOE tiene previsto reunirse el próximo miércoles, 20 de noviembre, a su comité ejecutivo y junta directiva, órganos en los que se hará una evaluación de los últimos acontecimientos políticos.

"En un contexto de desaceleración, en el que para CEOE y Cepyme es fundamental hablar de rigor presupuestario y ortodoxia económica, los empresarios reiteramos en todo caso nuestra apuesta por la formación de un Gobierno estable y moderado", señalan las patronales.

