El Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) ha publicado este jueves una encuesta que sitúa al PSOE en un 29,7% en voto directo, muy distanciado del resto de partidos políticos. El trabajo de campo de la encuesta se realizó antes de la celebración de la investidura fallida que tuvo lugar en julio, concretamente se realizó entre el 17 de junio y el 16 de julio (la votación fallida tuvo lugar el día 23).
El barómetro, que se corresponde con una encuesta poselectoral de las elecciones municipales y autonómicas, no hace una estimación de voto al uso, pero sí que recoge las respuestas directas (sin la denominada "cocina") de los encuestados sobre sus intenciones de votar a uno u otro partido.
Después del PSOE, y muy alejado de los de Pedro Sánchez, se sitúa el PP, con un 11,6%. Unidas Podemos volvería a ser la tercera fuerza más votada al obtener el respaldo de un 8,9% de los encuestados. Un 7,4% de las personas entrevistadas aseguran que votarían a Ciudadanos si se repitiesen unas nuevas elecciones generales. Vox también sufriría una caída importante y se quedaría en el 3,3%.
Con estas cifras, el PSOE obtiene una intención directa de voto mayor que la suma de los partidos conservadores (PP, Ciudadanos y Vox), que se quedaría en un 22,3%.
El CIS publica este barómetro a apenas 10 días de que venza el plazo para lograr la investidura de un presidente del Gobierno, algo que de no conseguirse forzaría una repetición electoral que tendría lugar el 10 de noviembre; y en medio de las negociaciones (rotas, de momento) entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
