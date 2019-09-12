Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

CIS El CIS publica una encuesta que acerca al PSOE al 30% de voto al borde de la repetición electoral

El Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas da de un 29,7% de voto directo a los de Pedro Sánchez en una encuesta realizada antes de la investidura fallida. El PSOE tiene más intención directa de voto que la suma de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 5
El líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sanchez, celebra los resultados de las elecciones con los militantes socialistas en la calle, junto a la sede de Ferraz.. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

El líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, celebra los resultados de las elecciones generales / REUTERS

El Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) ha publicado este jueves una encuesta que sitúa al PSOE en un 29,7% en voto directo, muy distanciado del resto de partidos políticos. El trabajo de campo de la encuesta se realizó antes de la celebración de la investidura fallida que tuvo lugar en julio, concretamente se realizó entre el 17 de junio y el 16 de julio (la votación fallida tuvo lugar el día 23).

El barómetro, que se corresponde con una encuesta poselectoral de las elecciones municipales y autonómicas, no hace una estimación de voto al uso, pero sí que recoge las respuestas directas (sin la denominada "cocina") de los encuestados sobre sus intenciones de votar a uno u otro partido.

Después del PSOE, y muy alejado de los de Pedro Sánchez, se sitúa el PP, con un 11,6%. Unidas Podemos volvería a ser la tercera fuerza más votada al obtener el respaldo de un 8,9% de los encuestados. Un 7,4% de las personas entrevistadas aseguran que votarían a Ciudadanos si se repitiesen unas nuevas elecciones generales. Vox también sufriría una caída importante y se quedaría en el 3,3%.

Con estas cifras, el PSOE obtiene una intención directa de voto mayor que la suma de los partidos conservadores (PP, Ciudadanos y Vox), que se quedaría en un 22,3%.

El CIS publica este barómetro a apenas 10 días de que venza el plazo para lograr la investidura de un presidente del Gobierno, algo que de no conseguirse forzaría una repetición electoral que tendría lugar el 10 de noviembre; y en medio de las negociaciones (rotas, de momento) entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad