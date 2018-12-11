La Policía Nacional admite ya sin tapujos que la operación Kitchen, supuestamente diseñada por el Ministerio del Interior en 2013 para espiar y sustraer documentos a Luis Bárcenas con ayuda de su chófer, existió y fue financiada con fondos reservados de Interior. Según avanza este martes el diario El País, el actual director general de la Policía, Francisco Pardo, ha enviado un informe al al juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata en el que la Unidad de Asuntos Internos confirma la existencia de dicha operación de espionaje a Bárcenas pagada con dinero público.
El objetivo declarado de Kitchen era, según El País, "sustraer la documentación comprometedora para los populares que pudiera esconder Bárcenas". En el informe remitido al juez también se afirma que en el operativo participaron agentes adscritos a la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO) —cuna de la llamad "brigada patriótica"— , así como policías destinados en la Comisaría General de Información. "Uno de sus mandos, el comisario Enrique García Castaño está imputado por sus vínculos con el también comisario José Manuel Villarejo, señalado como cabecilla de una trama policial", señala El País.
En el informe, de apenas un folio de extensión, el director de la Policía recuerda al juez de la Mata que el caso está ya siendo investigado por el también magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea dentro del caso Villarejo, y que de hecho la Policía aún no ha concluido sus pesquisas.
