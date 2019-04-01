Público
Las cloacas de Interior Grande-Marlaska asegura que "ya no existen las cloacas en el Ministerio del Interior"

En un acto en Cádiz, donde ha presentado su candidatura como número uno provincial del PSOE al Congreso de los Diputados, el ministro ha opinado que las llamadas cloacas del Estado son "cosa del pasado" porque, desde que él ocupa el cargo, "se han adoptado medidas claras y contundentes".

El ministro del Interior y número uno al Congreso por la provincia de Cádiz, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. | EFE

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha asegurado este lunes que "las cloacas" del Estado ya no existen en su departamento porque "se han adoptado medidas claras y contundentes" desde que él ocupa este cargo.

En un acto en Cádiz, donde ha presentado su candidatura como número uno provincial del PSOE al Congreso de los Diputados, el ministro ha opinado que las llamadas cloacas del Estado son "cosas del pasado".

Grande-Marlaska se refería así a la investigación sobre "personas concretas, policías concretos con nombres y apellidos" que "hacían utilizaciones fraudulentas de parte del aparato ministerial", en asuntos como el robo de un móvil a un persona cercana al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, que investiga la Audiencia Nacional.

El ministro del Interior cree que "a día de hoy" estas actuaciones deberían tener "alguna responsabilidad política", mientras las penales "siguen su curso", y ha insistido en que las llamadas "cloacas" del Estado ya no existen en el Ministerio del Interior.

Grande-Marlaska ha recordado que es "funcionario público desde hace 30 años" y que no considera "mayor deslealtad" que "la de un funcionario público incumpliendo con sus compromisos con la ley y la Constitución".

