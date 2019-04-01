Podemos está a punto de concluir el programa con el que concurrirá a las elecciones generales el próximo 28 de abril y entre sus compromisos habrá un lugar relevante para la "España vaciada". Los de Iglesias han desvelado este lunes una batería de medidas para tratar de revitalizar las zonas rurales del país y luchar contra la crisis demográfica que sufren muchos territorios.
El secretario de Organización y la coportavoz del Consejo de Coordinación, Pablo Echenique y Noelia Vera, han avanzado algunas de estas reformas. La formación quiere llevar "en la próxima legislatura" Internet "a todos los pueblos" para "revitalizar la vida" de la gente en las zonas rurales, sobre todo la de la gente joven. El objetivo es garantizar el acceso a la red de banda ancha a 30 Mbps y a 3G a "un precio asequible", un servicio que se financiaría a través de un canon "a las grandes empresas de telecomunicaciones del país".
((Habrá ampliación))
