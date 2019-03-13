Público
Congreso Los grupos podrán enmendar los decretos de Sánchez con las Cortes disueltas

Los letrados de la Cámara avalan que los decretos del Gobierno se puedan tramitar como proyectos de ley y que los grupos puedan presentar enmiendas. La Diputación Permanente se podrá reunir hasta el 20 de mayo, cuando se constituyan las Cortes.

Vista del Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados celebrado este jueves, para la convalidación de diversos decretos ley. EFE/ Zipi

Los grupos podrán enmendar los decretos-ley que traiga Pedro Sánchez al Congreso, aunque las Cortes estén disueltas. Así lo avala el informe elaborado por los servicios de la Cámara, documento que ha visto la Mesa de la Diputación este miércoles para fijar un proceso para tramitar como proyectos de ley las medidas que el Ejecutivo lleve al Parlamento en forma de decretos.

Las diputaciones permanentes de Congreso y Senado acogerán todo el procedimiento de enmiendas (que normalmente, con las Cortes en periodo de sesiones habitual, se produce en comisiones específicas para cada tipo de materia a legislar) y las mesas de estos órganos se encargarán de fijar los plazos necesarios para su tramitación.

