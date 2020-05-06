El Constitucional admite a trámite el recurso de Vox contra el estado de alarma

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido al trámite el recurso de inconstitucionalidad por Vox contra los decretos que declaran el estado de alarma, así como los recursos del PP y del partido ultra contra la inclusión del vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias en la comisión que supervisa al servicio secreto y que fue nombrado por medio del decreto de medidas urgentes contra el coronavirus.
El TC se limita a admitir a trámite estos recursos por supuestas vulneraciones de derechos fundamentales, sin entrar en el fondo de la materia de cada una de las alegaciones. Así, da traslado de estas demandas al Gobierno, al Congreso y al Senado para que formulen alegaciones.
El recurso de 52 diputados de Vox fue interpuesto contra la declaración del estado de alarma y los decretos que lo renuevan por vulnerar supuestamente derechos como los de la libertad de circulación y de residencia, de reunión o a la libertad religiosa.
El Pleno del Constitucional se celebra de manera virtual y este órgano ha admitido además los recursos del PP y de Voz por la designación del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, como miembro de la Comisión delegada para Asuntos de Inteligencia que supervisa el servicio secreto (el CNI) y los servicios de información de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado.
La inclusión de Iglesias fue aprobada en la disposición final segunda del Decreto-Ley de medidas urgentes extraordinarias para hacer frente al impacto económico y social del coronavirus, el 8/2020.
El Constitucional aborda a lo largo de la sesión los recursos de los políticos catalanes condenados por sedición en el 'procés' y que han sido interpuestos por supuesta vulneración de derechos fundamentales por su larga prisión preventiva y porque no pudieron ejercer cargos públicos, aunque sí pudieron presentarse a las elecciones.
