Luis Bárcenas va a participar en un taller de Encuentros Restaurativos penitenciarios en la prisión madrileña de Soto del Real, donde cumple condena de 29 años por los delitos de blanqueo, falsedad documental y contra la Hacienda pública por la trama Gürtel. Así lo ha confirmado a este medio su abogado, Gustavo Galán.
Este programa de Instituciones Penitenciarias consiste en reuniones entre reclusos y víctimas en las que los primeros piden perdón por los daños causados. En el caso de Bárcenas, se buscará una víctima de delitos similares a los perpetrados por el extesorero del PP y la petición de perdón será simbólica, ya que la damnificada en su caso es la Hacienda española.
La Audiencia Nacional fijó el tiempo máximo de condena para Bárcenas en doce años. Así, podrá solicitar la libertad condicional en septiembre de 2024, y cuatro años después, su condena quedará extinguida. El extesorero, que está siendo juzgado por la caja b del PP, que, entre otras cosas, sirvió para pagar la reforma de la sede del partido, ya ha disfrutado de dos permisos penitenciarios.
Aunque la participación en este programa no supone a los presos ningún beneficio penitenciario, sí se podría tener en cuenta a la hora de una futura valoración para alcanzar el tercer grado.
