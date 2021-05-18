madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno ha asegurado este martes que el Ejecutivo será "firme ante cualquier desafío, ante cualquier eventualidad y bajo cualquier circunstancia" respecto a la crisis migratoria que se ha producido en las últimas horas en las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla.
A través de una declaración institucional desde La Moncloa, Pedro Sánchez ha reiterado que "la integridad de Ceuta como parte de nuestra nación, su seguridad y la tranquilidad de nuestros compatriotas están garantizadas por el Gobierno de España, cualesquiera que sean las condiciones necesarias para ello y con los recursos necesarios".
El líder del Ejecutivo ha anunciado que este mismo martes viajará a las dos ciudades autónomas (a donde también se desplazará en las próximas horas el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska) para "demostrar la determinación del Gobierno de España" ante la situación que se vive en estos territorios.
También ha avanzado que ha mantenido conversaciones tanto con el rey Felipe VI como con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, así como con varias autoridades europeas (con Josep Borrell, alto representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, y con Charles Michel, presidente del Consejo Europeo).
((Habrá ampliación))
