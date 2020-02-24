bilbaoActualizado:
Se acabó. Lo acabaron. Alfonso Alonso, máximo responsable del PP vasco, ha anunciado este lunes al resto de la dirección autonómica que no seguirá al frente de la formación conservadora tras ser defenestrado por Pablo Casado. El pulso, al final, lo ganó Madrid.
Es la crónica de una dimisión anunciada. Desde hacía meses se especulaba cuándo sería el día en el que Casado haría dimitir a Alonso. Hasta hace apenas unos días, en el PP vasco confiaban que no habría terremotos hasta después de las elecciones autonómicas, convocadas para el 5 de abril. Sin embargo, las discrepancias de Alonso con el acuerdo firmado en Madrid entre las respectivas cúpulas del PP y Ciudadanos han acelerado los acontecimientos.
El alejamiento de Alonso se ha filtrado mientras estaba reunida la Junta Directiva del partido en Vitoria. La reunión había sido convocada antes de que se conociera que Casado había decidido retirar la confianza al hasta ahora líder del partido en Euskadi para depositarla en el ex europarlamentario Carlos Iturgaiz, que será quien finalmente se presentará como candidato a lehendakari del PP vasco. Se abre así una crisis de imprevisibles consecuencias dentro de este partido, ya de por sí golpeado por los malos resultados en territorio vasco.
(Habrá ampliación).
