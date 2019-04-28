Público
Público

28A Elecciones Generales 2019

ver todos los resultados

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones generales 2019 Cs duplica sus resultados, suma con Sánchez y disputa al PP el liderazgo en la derecha

Los de Albert Rivera logran 57 escaños en el Congreso y se quedan a menos de un punto de los de Pablo Casado. El presidente de Ciudadanos no logra su principal objetivo: echar a Sánchez de La Moncloa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El candidato de Ciudadanos a la presidencia del Gobierno, Albert Rivera. - EFE

El candidato de Ciudadanos a la presidencia del Gobierno, Albert Rivera. - EFE

Albert Rivera es uno de los grandes beneficiados de la noche electoral del 28 de abril. Casi 900.000 votos más que en las anteriores elecciones y 57 escaños (25 más que en 2016). Ciudadanos no solo crece en términos absolutos, es decir, en el sufragio, sino que también lo hace en términos relativos. Su crecimiento y el hundimiento del PP ha dejado a la formación naranja a menos de un punto de los de Pablo Casado, que pierden la hegemonía incontestable en la derecha.

Sin embargo, estos resultados no le valen a Rivera para alcanzar su objetivo principal, el que se marcó tras la convocatoria electoral y que ha marcado su campaña electoral: sumar con las derechas para doblar el pulso al PSOE y al bloque progresista (también al bloque de la moción de censura).

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad