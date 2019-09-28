La CUP, formación independentista catalana, formará listas electorales para unos comicios generales por primera vez desde su fundación, según ha anunciado el partido en rueda de prensa.
La formación ha aprobado en asamblea dar este paso y concurrir a unos comicios que considera "ilegítimos" y da el salto al plano estatal, ya que hasta ahora no habían pasado de elecciones autonómicas.
"Vivimos un momento de excepcionalidad política para ello la CUP damos un paso adelante para la amnistía, la autodeterminación y el reconocimiento de todos los derechos, por eso hemos decidido ir a las elecciones del 10N ", ha dicho Mireia Vehí en rueda de prensa.
🗣"Vivim un moment d'excepcionalitat política per això la CUP fem un pas endavant per l'amnistia, l'autodeterminació i el reconeixement de tots els drets, per això hem decidit plegades anar a les eleccions del #10N" @Mireia_veca en nom de tota la CUP pic.twitter.com/bqgF7khMvN— CUP Països Catalans (@cupnacional) September 28, 2019
"No hemos venido a garantizar ninguna gobernabilidad, sino a impugnar su represión y su falta de democracia, y que dejen en paz a todas las que sufren la cara más amarga de España y la troika", ha continuado la portavoz.
La portavoz asegura que es una decisión consensuada, pero que los tiempos que atraviesa Catalunya necesitan de este tipo de medidas: "No ha sido una decisión fácil, en tiempos de represión política a todos los niveles, asumimos la responsabilidad de hacer frente a los que van en contra de los intereses de pueblo", asegura.
