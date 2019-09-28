Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones 10N La CUP concurrirá a las elecciones generales del 10-N

La formación ha aprobado en asamblea dar este paso y concurrir a unos comicios que considera "ilegítimos". Da el salto al plano estatal, ya que hasta ahora no habían pasado de elecciones autonómicas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mireia Vehí, de la CUP, en rueda de prensa. TWITTER.

Mireia Vehí, de la CUP, en rueda de prensa. TWITTER.

La CUP, formación independentista catalana, formará listas electorales para unos comicios generales por primera vez desde su fundación, según ha anunciado el partido en rueda de prensa. 

La formación ha aprobado en asamblea dar este paso y concurrir a unos comicios que considera "ilegítimos" y da el salto al plano estatal, ya que hasta ahora no habían pasado de elecciones autonómicas. 

"Vivimos un momento de excepcionalidad política para ello la CUP damos un paso adelante para la amnistía, la autodeterminación y el reconocimiento de todos los derechos, por eso hemos decidido ir a las elecciones del 10N ", ha dicho Mireia Vehí en rueda de prensa. 

"No hemos venido a garantizar ninguna gobernabilidad, sino a impugnar su represión y su falta de democracia, y que dejen en paz a todas las que sufren la cara más amarga de España y la troika", ha continuado la portavoz.

La portavoz asegura que es una decisión consensuada, pero que los tiempos que atraviesa Catalunya necesitan de este tipo de medidas: "No ha sido una decisión fácil, en tiempos de represión política a todos los niveles, asumimos la responsabilidad de hacer frente a los que van en contra de los intereses de pueblo", asegura. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad