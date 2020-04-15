Estás leyendo: El curso escolar terminará en junio, pero podrá haber clases voluntarias de refuerzo en verano

El curso escolar terminará en junio, pero podrá haber clases voluntarias de refuerzo en verano

Estas son algunas de las decisiones adoptadas en la reunión de la Conferencia Sectorial que este miércoles ha mantenido de forma telemática la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, y los responsables educativos de las comunidades autónomas.

15/04/2020.- La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá durante la primera sesión de control al Ejecutivo celebrada en el Congreso desde que se declaró el estado de alarma. EFE/Ballesteros
La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá durante la primera sesión de control al Ejecutivo celebrada en el Congreso desde que se declaró el estado de alarma. EFE/Ballesteros

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El Gobierno y las comunidades han acordado este miércoles que el curso no se extienda más allá del mes de junio, aunque los Ejecutivos autonómicos podrán organizar o apoyar la realización de actividades de refuerzo en el periodo estival, "en formas diversas y combinadas con actividades lúdicas".

Estas son algunas de las decisiones adoptadas en la reunión de la Conferencia Sectorial que este miércoles ha mantenido de forma telemática la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, y los responsables educativos de las comunidades autónomas para definir cómo poner fin al curso escolar tras el cierre de las aulas por el coronavirus.

Así lo han señalado fuentes de Educación, que han detallado que las actividades estivales programadas por las diferentes consejerías de Educación "pueden estar promovidas por otras administraciones u organizaciones, contando con el concurso del voluntariado y en contacto con los centros educativos y sus docentes".

[Habrá ampliación]

