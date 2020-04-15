MadridActualizado:
El Gobierno y las comunidades han acordado este miércoles que el curso no se extienda más allá del mes de junio, aunque los Ejecutivos autonómicos podrán organizar o apoyar la realización de actividades de refuerzo en el periodo estival, "en formas diversas y combinadas con actividades lúdicas".
Estas son algunas de las decisiones adoptadas en la reunión de la Conferencia Sectorial que este miércoles ha mantenido de forma telemática la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, y los responsables educativos de las comunidades autónomas para definir cómo poner fin al curso escolar tras el cierre de las aulas por el coronavirus.
Así lo han señalado fuentes de Educación, que han detallado que las actividades estivales programadas por las diferentes consejerías de Educación "pueden estar promovidas por otras administraciones u organizaciones, contando con el concurso del voluntariado y en contacto con los centros educativos y sus docentes".
