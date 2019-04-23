El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha cuestionado este lunes a Pedro Sánchez que haya limpiado las cloacas "mientras [Alberto] Pozas está imputado", en referencia al exdirector de Información Nacional del presidente del Gobierno, imputado por un presunto delito de revelación de secretos.
"No se puede decir que se han limpiado las cloacas mientras que Pozas está imputado", ha dicho Iglesias durante el debate a cuatro en TVE. Después, le ha preguntado a Sánchez sobre las medidas que ha tomado para limpiar las cloacas y qué se ha hecho con los policías que "trabajaron para una organización criminal".
El presidente ha insistido con los mismos mensajes de las últimas semanas: que empatiza con él y que los responsables pagarán hasta los últimas consecuencias. "Las cloacas se fueron por el desagüe con la moción de censura; estamos hablando de unas responsabilidades que [Pozas] tuvo cuando estuvo en Interviú".
El candidato de Unidas Podemos ha asegurado también que no entiende por qué el PSOE unió sus votos al PP y a Ciudadanos para evitar la comparecencia en el Congreso del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo.
