Defensa promueve a la coronel María Begoña Aramendía como nueva vicesecretaria General Técnica del Ministerio

Sustituye al general auditor del Cuerpo Jurídico Militar Francisco Javier Cabrales Arteaga, quien será asesor en la Guardia Civil.

La coronel María Begoña Aramendía

La coronel auditor del Cuerpo Jurídico Militar María Begoña Aramendía asume una nueva responsabilidad como vicesecretaria General Técnica del Ministerio de Defensa, según publica el BOE.

Fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa afirman que este nombramiento responde a un “reajuste de cargos ministeriales”.

Al mismo tiempo se ha publicado el cese del general Francisco Javier Cabrales en ese mismo puesto; la razón esgrimida por Defensa es que ha quedado una vacante de asesor en la Guardia Civil. “Allí ha estado 23 años y es experto”.

Aramendía desempeñaba hasta ahora el cargo de directora de la División del Servicio de Apoyo al Personal, dependiente de la Dirección General de Personal de Defensa.

Es la primera mujer militar que alcanza el puesto de Vicesecretaria General Técnica del Ministerio de Defensa, un cargo al que accede “por méritos propios”, insisten fuentes del ministerio.

