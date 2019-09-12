Público
Defex Anticorrupción pide 75 millones de multa a la empresa pública Defex por sus adjudicaciones irregulares en Camerún

La Fiscalía también solicita 23 años de cárcel para su ex director comercial Manuel Iglesias.

El juez propone juzgar a 27 personas por la presunta venta irregular de armas de DEFEX a Angola

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha solicitado que se condene al pago de una multa de 75 millones de euros a la empresa pública española de seguridad y defensa Defex por una serie de adjudicaciones supuestamente irregulares en Camerún, así como a 23 años de cárcel a su ex director comercial Manuel Iglesias.

En su escrito de acusación de una de las piezas del caso Defex, la relativa a adjudicaciones en Camerún, el fiscal sienta en el banquillo a Iglesias, al presidente del Grupo Aresa, Óscar López i Salvadó, y al director comercial de Deimos Space, Francisco Luque Ramírez, así como a Defex como persona jurídica y las otras dos empresas mencionadas.

Lo hace por delitos de corrupción en las transacciones comerciales internacionales, blanqueo, malversación y falsedad y pide penas de prisión de 23 años para Iglesias y 18 años para López y Luque, mientras que para las empresas reclama multas y decomisos de decenas de millones de euros por los dos primeros delitos.

(Habrá ampliación)

