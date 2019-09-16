El almirante jefe de Estado Mayor de la Armada (AJEMA), Teodoro López Calderón, ha cesado al comandante del cazaminas Turia, que encalló el pasado 27 de agosto en aguas de La Manga del mar Menor durante las labores de búsqueda y recuperación del avión C-101 del Ejército del Aire que se estrelló el día anterior y en el que murió el piloto.
En un comunicado, la Armada ha señalado que López Calderón, con esta decisión, ha relegado al comandante del Turia del ejercicio de su mando.
El buque de la Armada quedó varado frente a la playa del Banco del Tabal en las proximidades de La Manga el 27 de agosto, mientras participaba en las labores de búsqueda del avión.
En un primer momento, la Armada achacó a las malas condiciones climatológicas y del mar que el buque, que en ese momento estaba intentando recuperar un robot submarino que rastreaba el fondo, encallara con un fondo rocoso a escasos centenares de metros de la costa de La Manga.
Mientras tanto, continúa la investigación para determinar las causas del accidente en las que se vio envuelto el cazaminas de la Armada, que se encuentra actualmente en Navantia.
