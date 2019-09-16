Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Defensa Cesan al comandante del cazaminas Turia, encallado en la búsqueda del caza estrellado en el Mar Menor

Quedó varado en La Manga del Mar Menor cuando participaba en las labores de búsqueda del avión C-101 del Ejército del Aire que se estrelló el día anterior, en un siniestro en el que murió el piloto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista del dragaminas Turia encallado en la costa La Manga del Mar Menor. / EFE

Vista del dragaminas Turia encallado en la costa La Manga del Mar Menor. / EFE

El almirante jefe de Estado Mayor de la Armada (AJEMA), Teodoro López Calderón, ha cesado al comandante del cazaminas Turia, que encalló el pasado 27 de agosto en aguas de La Manga del mar Menor durante las labores de búsqueda y recuperación del avión C-101 del Ejército del Aire que se estrelló el día anterior y en el que murió el piloto.

En un comunicado, la Armada ha señalado que López Calderón, con esta decisión, ha relegado al comandante del Turia del ejercicio de su mando.

El buque de la Armada quedó varado frente a la playa del Banco del Tabal en las proximidades de La Manga el 27 de agosto, mientras participaba en las labores de búsqueda del avión.

En un primer momento, la Armada achacó a las malas condiciones climatológicas y del mar que el buque, que en ese momento estaba intentando recuperar un robot submarino que rastreaba el fondo, encallara con un fondo rocoso a escasos centenares de metros de la costa de La Manga.

Mientras tanto, continúa la investigación para determinar las causas del accidente en las que se vio envuelto el cazaminas de la Armada, que se encuentra actualmente en Navantia.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad