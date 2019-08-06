El Partido Animalista (Pacma) ha solicitado una reunión con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y ha criticado que "ignore" a las organizaciones animalistas al no tener "ningún encuentro previsto" con entidades de este tipo en su actual agenda con representantes sociales.
En un comunicado, el Pacma ha expresado su "sorpresa" con el líder del PSOE ya que a pesar de haber hablado durante el pleno de investidura sobre la "necesidad de impulsar una ley de bienestar animal", ahora "no incluye entre los agentes sociales con los que se reúne a nadie que represente el movimiento en defensa de los derechos de los animales".
Además, el Pacma ha recordado a Sánchez que "hace dos años" la formación envió a los partidos el proyecto de ley "más ambicioso y necesario para los animales", que denominó Ley Cero por la prohibición de venta y sacrificio de animales.
"Lamentamos que durante dos años ningún partido haya tomado en consideración la Ley Cero y que el presidente del Gobierno haya anunciado la creación de una ley pero dé la espalda a las organizaciones animalistas en su ronda de contactos con las entidades sociales. Pelearemos por que se nos escuche", afirma Laura Duarte, portavoz de PACMA.
El Pacma obtuvo en las elecciones generales de abril pasado más de 326.000 votos pero no logró hacerse con un escaño en el Congreso ya que en ninguna circunscripción superó el umbral exigido por ley.
