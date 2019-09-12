Un comandante pierde su destino por tolerar y reírse de unos comentarios machistas sobre una teniente.

El Tribunal Supremo ha sancionado con la pérdida de destino a un comandante del Ejército del Aire por tolerar y reírse de los comentarios machistas que un subordinado manifestó delante de él sobre una teniente, de la que dijo que "con su falda, sus tacones y su sonrisa conseguía todo lo que quería".
En la sentencia, la Sala de lo Militar desestima el recurso de casación interpuesto por el comandante sancionado contra la sentencia del Tribunal Militar Central que confirmó la resolución sancionadora del General del Aire del 17 de marzo de 2017 por una falta grave consistente en tolerar actos que, de cualquier modo, atenten contra la dignidad personal o en el trabajo.
El tribunal considera probado que durante un ensayo de un desfile en el Aeródromo Militar de Santiago de Compostela en 2015, el comandante se rio y no corrigió a un teniente que, delante de él, realizó un comentario que aludía a la condición femenina de una teniente y a su forma de desfilar.
Dijo que "no se preocupase, que no se iban a fijar en sus fallos en el desfile por ser mujer; que, si desfilara él, sí se fijarían, pero que en el caso de ella se fijarían en otras cosas". Ambos rieron.
Más tarde, cuando la mujer fue destinada a dicho aeródromo, el comandante tampoco reprochó al oficial los comentarios públicos alusivos a que los progresos de la teniente se debían a su condición femenina, diciendo que "con su falda, sus tacones y su sonrisa conseguía todo lo que quería".
Para la Sala, se trata de una falta grave puesto que concurren en ella los elementos que integran dicha infracción, como son "la condición militar del recurrente y el atentado a la dignidad de la teniente a la que otro militar de menor rango se refería en su presencia de modo jocoso y denigrante, específicamente por su condición de mujer".
También, continúan, concurre "la tolerancia del recurrente como superior jerárquico que no llamó en absoluto la atención al militar que estaba ofendiendo a la teniente, sino que rio sus gracias".
