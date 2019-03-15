La defensa del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras y del exconseller Raül Romeva van a presentar una queja formal ante el Tribunal Supremo en la que acusan al magistrado Manuel Marchena de haber suplantado ayer las acusaciones al interrogar al mayor Josep Lluís Trapero.

En su escrito subrayan la necesidad de preservar "la debida imparcialidad" del tribunal y denuncian que Marchena formuló una pregunta "claramente de cargo" que anteriormente había vetado al fiscal, que quería indagar sobre la reunión en la que Trapero instó a Junqueras, al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y al exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn a cumplir la legalidad el 1-O.

Todas las defensas se han coordinado para presentar quejas en las que denuncian las "restricciones" a sus interrogatorios y cuestionan que se limite la exhibición de vídeos como prueba en la sala.

Hacen hincapié en que la "prueba videográfica" es necesaria para confrontar las declaraciones de testigos en el juicio, en el que la semana que viene comienzan a comparecer varios de los guardias civiles citados.

Anuncian que van a solicitar que se proyecten los vídeos cuando el testigo deba reconocerse en alguna filmación o cuando declare hechos incompatibles o divergentes con lo que está recogido en las grabaciones.

En su opinión, no permitir su visualización afectaría al derecho de prueba y defensa. Protestan asimismo por la decisión de Marchena de no permitirles argumentar sus protestas cuando no se les permite realizar una pregunta o presentar una prueba.

La defensa de Junqueras y Romeva subraya en su escrito que esa "situación de indefensión" se arrastra desde la fase de instrucción, donde el juez Pablo Llarena ya restringió sus intervenciones.

Critican que ahora, "bajo el pretexto de la igualdad de armas", se limiten formalmente los derechos tanto de la acusación como de la defensa, cuando ésta última "tiene una posición privilegiada" en un sistema penal que otorga al acusado la presunción de inocencia.

Sostienen los abogados que las preguntas de la defensa deben ser aceptadas cuando puedan influir en el fallo y recuerda que hay centenares de testigos citados que no han declarado nunca en el proceso y respecto a los cuales se encuentran en inferioridad de condiciones, ya que la Fiscalía sí los ha interrogado en otros procedimientos de los que son parte.