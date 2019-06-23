El socialista Antonio Miguel Carmona ha propuesto al PSOE que denuncie a Vox ante la Fiscalía por delitos de odio y, en el Comité Regional del partido, ha criticado la "parálisis de la izquierda madrileña" que a su juicio "parece sorda, muda y ciega ante el avance de la ultraderecha".
El comité ha transcurrido en un ambiente de "decepción" por los resultados en la Comunidad de Madrid -donde Ángel Gabilondo no ha sumado mayoría para gobernar- y por la recuperación del Ayuntamiento de Madrid por la derecha, según apunta en un comunicado el exconcejal madrileño y economista.
A juicio de Carmona los socialistas madrileños "se han quedado mudos" ante las "provocaciones" contra "las minorías más indefensas". El socialista señala que: "odio es decir, como Ortega Smith, que ´el enemigo europeo es la invasión islamista´"; "odio es decir que el feminismo es supremacista", "odio es que Monasterio diga que a los niños homosexuales hay que llevarles al psicólogo".
En el Comité Regional del PSOE-M, proponiendo por mi parte llevar a VOX a Fiscalía por delitos de odio y organizar una conferencia política para reorganizar, entre otros, al PSOE de la Villa de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/fbEwMI3TtX— AntonioMiguelCarmona (@AntonioMiguelC) 23 de junio de 2019
Quien fuese cabeza de lista del PSOE en la capital en 2015, hasta que fue apartado de este puesto, ha destacado que "en el mejor momento del PSOE" se han "hundido" en la capital.
En las elecciones del 26 de mayo los socialistas, liderados por Pepu Hernández, obtuvieron el peor resultado de su historia en la capital al lograr 8 concejales, tras haber caído en 2015 con Carmona hasta los 9 ediles.
Carmona ha reclamado una "conferencia política", que las agrupaciones se abran "a la calle" y "un nuevo discurso moderno y progresista". El Comité Regional del PSOE-M celebrado este domingo en Parla ha ratificado, por amplia mayoría, la propuesta de que los diputados regionales Pilar Llop y José Cepeda sean los dos senadores de designación autonómica socialista y ha valorado los resultados del 26-M.
